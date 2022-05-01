PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) beat the Montgomery Biscuits 10-9 at Riverwalk Stadium on Saturday, April 30.

Four straight hits scored four runs for the M-Braves in the second. Andrew Moritz hit a double into the left field corner to score Jacob Pearson. Michael Harris II doubled to right and scored Moritz to give the M-Braves a 4-0 lead.

Yariel Gonzales hit a two-run double to the wall in right in the fourth to extend the lead to 6-1.

The Biscuits took an 8-6 lead in the fifth. Down 9-7 in the ninth, Luke Waddell led off the inning by beating out a throw from third baseman Curtis Mead for his fifth hit of the game.vAfter back-to-back strikeouts, LHP Jose Lopez walked three straight batters. The third walk of Logan Brown scored Waddell to make it 9-8.

Delgado delivered a two-run single, and RHP Justin Maese retired all three Biscuit batters in the ninth for his third save.

The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park from May 3 to 8 to play against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Purchase tickets here.