PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) beat the Pensacola Blue Wahoos 6-3 on Friday, July 8 at Trustmark Park.

The offense came late for the M-Braves. The club left eight on base in the first six innings, with their lone run coming on a CJ Alexander RBI single in the third to lead 1-0.

In the sixth, the Blue Wahoos scored three runs on four hits.

In the seventh, Cade Bunnell blasted an opposite-field home run to the bullpen in left field to cut the deficit to 3-2.

After Alexander beat out an infield single, Yariel Gonzalez dropped a high flare into shallow left field to tie the game 3-3.

In the bottom of ninth, Bunnell and Alexander each walked to start the inning. Then, Lugbauer crushed the walk-off homer to win it 6-3.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday, July 9 at Trustmark Park. Purchase tickets here.