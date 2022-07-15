PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas 3-1 on Thursday, July 14 at Trustmark Park.

The first four innings were scoreless. In the fifth, the M-Braves broke through. Cody Milligan drew a bases-loaded walk to bring in the first run of the game. With two outs, Justyn-Henry Malloy grounded a two-run single into left field to give the M-Braves a 3-0 lead.

The Trash Pandas scored their lone run of the game in the seventh.

RHP Justin Maese walked two batters in the ninth, but he forced a double-play groundout for his 10th save of the season, tied for the lead in the Southern League.