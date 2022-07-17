PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas 4-3 on Sunday, July 17 at Trustmark Park.

In the second, Andrew Moritz looped a single into left field to score Drew Lugbauer for the first run of the game.

The M-Braves brought in another run on a sacrifice fly from Cody Milligan in the fifth to extend their lead to 2-0.

The Trash Pandas scored three runs in the eighth to take a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Lugbauer and Yariel Gonzalez started the frame with base hits. Trey Harris came in to pinch hit and was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Clementina then punched a grounder through the left side to score two runs and retake the lead 4-3.

The M-Braves are off from July 18-21 due to the All-Star break around baseball. The club returns to action on July 22 against the Montgomery Biscuits for a three-game road series to start a nine-game road trip. The M-Braves are back at Trustmark Park on August 2 for a six-game home series against the Biloxi Shuckers.

