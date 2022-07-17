PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas 6-2 on Saturday, July 16 at Trustmark Park.

Cody Milligan smoked a line drive to right to lead off the first, and Justyn-Henry Malloy knocked him in with a groundball up the middle to make it 1-0.

In the second, Vaughn Grissom smacked a two-run triple to deep right field to extend the lead to 4-0.

Drew Lugbauer led off the third with a solo blast to the batter’s eye in center field to make it 5-0.

A sacrifice fly from Riley Delgado in the fifth added another run to make it 6-0.

The Trash Pandas scored two runs in the eighth, making up the final score of 6-2.

The series finale is on Sunday at Trustmark Park. Purchase tickets here.