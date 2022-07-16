PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) beat the Rocket City Trash Pandas 6-3 on Friday, July 15 at Trustmark Park.

Rocket City scored the first three runs of the game, two in the first and another in the second.

In the bottom of the second, Trey Harris hooked a line drive into left field to score Jalen Miller and make it 3-1. Miller led off the frame with a double to deep right field.

In the fourth, Yariel Gonzalez and Andrew Moritz each singled and advanced into scoring position after a wild pitch. Hendrik Clementina crushed a ball to deep left center, pushing Torii Hunter Jr. to the wall where he made the catch, but Gonzalez scored on a sacrifice fly to cut the lead to 3-2.

Clementina led off with a base hit, and Justin Dean came in to pinch run. Harris then lined a single to right field to put runners on the corners. Milligan smoked a sacrifice fly to center to score Dean and tie the game 3-3. After Grissom was hit by a pitch, Malloy smashed the walk-off home run to win 6-3.

The fifth game of the series is on Friday at Trustmark Park. Purchase tickets here.