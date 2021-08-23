M-Braves begin final stretch against Pensacola this week at Trustmark Park

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) - The Mississippi State Department of Health (MSDH) issued another warning on Monday about the livestock drug ivermectin. This comes after the Poison Control Center received reports of at least two individuals hospitalized with potential ivermectin toxicity.

Health leaders said the Mississippi Poison Control Center has seen an increase in the number of calls about ivermectin. They said ingesting the livestock drug to combat COVID-19 can be dangerously toxic to humans.