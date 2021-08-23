M-Braves begin final stretch against Pensacola this week at Trustmark Park

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will return to Trustmark Park Tuesday to face the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (MIA) through Sunday. The M-Braves lead the Double-A South by 6.5 games with 24 left in the 2021 season.
- Tuesday, August 24 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm
- Bark in the Park
- Craft Beer Specials
- Wednesday, August 25 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm
- First Responders Day
- Join Us 4 a Jackson
- Wine Wednesday
- Thursday, August 26 vs. Pensacola | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm
- Thirsty Thursday
- Jackson State Night
- Free Live Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio
- Friday, August 27 vs. Biloxi | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm
- Drew Waters Statue Giveaway
- Memphis Grizzlies Caravan
- Kids Run The Bases:
- Trustmark’s $10,000 Dash For Cash
- Saturday, August 28 vs. Pensacola | 6:05 pm | Gates Open at 5:00 pm
- Post-Game Fireworks
- Negro Leagues 100th Anniversary Celebration
- Sunday, August 29 vs. Pensacola | 2:05 pm | Gates Open at 1:00 pm
- Sunday Family Funday
- Kid’s Club Sunday