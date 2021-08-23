M-Braves begin final stretch against Pensacola this week at Trustmark Park

Mississippi Braves

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will return to Trustmark Park Tuesday to face the Pensacola Blue Wahoos (MIA) through Sunday. The M-Braves lead the Double-A South by 6.5 games with 24 left in the 2021 season.

