The Mississippi Braves closed out their 2022 season on Sunday with a 6-4 win over the Montgomery Biscuits.

The M-Braves scored six runs in the bottom of the third, which was all they’d need to end the year on a high note.

The defending league champions did not qualify for the playoffs this season, but the M-Braves say this season was a success for other reasons, specifically in regard to how many players advanced to AAA ball and also having Michael Harris II and Vaughn Grissom making large impacts on the Atlanta Braves in the Majors.

