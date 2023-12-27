The Mississippi Braves have the potential to move to Georgia after the 2024 baseball season.

The M-Braves lease on Trustmark Park in Pearl ends after the 2024 season, sources familiar with the contract tell WJTV.

WJTV sister station WRBL in Columbus, Georgia reports that the Columbus, GA city council has voted to plan to renovate the Golden Park in hopes to bring professional baseball back to the stadium.

WRBL spoke with Skip Henderson, the mayor of Columbus, GA, who said this vote to plan to renovate the stadium is part of moving in the direction of negotiating a lease agreement with a team and then announcing which team is coming to the area.

It has become a common practice for Minor League teams to move closer to their MLB parent teams.

Mississippi Braves VP/GM Pete Laven told WJTV he cannot comment on this matter at this time.

The M-Braves 2024 home opener at Trustmark Park in Pearl is set for Tuesday, April 9.