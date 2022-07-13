PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves crushed the Rocket City Trash Pandas 6-0 in their first ever meeting at Trustmark Park on Tuesday night.

The M-Braves tallied 13 hits in the win, putting a runner on base in every inning.

Jared Shuster dominated in seven shutout innings and gave up just two hits, retiring the first 13 batters in the row. Indigo Diaz and Justin Maese each added a scoreless inning, capping a two-hit shutout for the M-Braves.

In the first inning, Drew Lugbauer smashed a two-run shot to left center to give the M-Braves a 2-0 lead. In the third, the M-Braves broke through with three runs. Vaughn Grissom lined a two-run single into center field to make it 5-0.

The M-Braves added another run in the seventh. Hendrik Clementina knocked in Yariel Gonzalez with a single to make it 6-0.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday, July 13 at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is at 12:05 p.m. CT, with coverage starting at 11:50 p.m. CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.