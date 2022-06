MONTGOMERY, Al. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves defeated the Montgomery Biscuits 5-3 on Tuesday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday at Riverwalk Stadium.

LHP Jared Shuster (4-6, 3.63) makes the start for Mississippi against RHP Jayden Murray (3-2, 3.22) for Montgomery.

The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting at 6:20 p.m. CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.