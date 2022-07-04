BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Braves won their fourth straight game with an 8-5 win over the Biloxi Shuckers on Sunday, July 3 at MGM Park.

The M-Braves scored a run in each of the first three innings. Drew Lugbauer laced a double into the right-field corner to score Justin Dean and make it 1-0 in the first.

After a Jakson Reetz two-run homer for Biloxi in the bottom of the first, Hendrik Clementina lofted a 392-foot solo home run out to left center in the second to tie the game 2-2.

Cade Bunnell hit a solo shot in the third to put the M-Braves back in front 3-2. In the fifth, Riley Delgado led off with a double to left field. Bunnell then hit an RBI triple to the wall in center field that scored Delgado.

The M-Braves extended the lead to 5-2.

In the ninth, the M-Braves added three insurance runs off four hits. Delgado led off the inning with a single. Bunnell doubled to straightaway center field to put two runners in scoring position. Dean sent a two-run single down the right-field line, and Andrew Moritz scored Alexander with a base hit to make it 8-3 M-Braves.

Those runs proved critical as the M-Braves held off two Biloxi runs in the final frame to win the game and the series 8-5.

The M-Braves return home on Monday, July 4 for a six-game home series against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

