PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will begin a six-game series on Tuesday, April 19, against the Chattanooga Lookouts at Trustmark Park.

The homestand will feature a full week the following great promotions:

Tuesday, April 19 | vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 6:05 pm

Bark in the Park: Your pup will get in free with a signed waiver at the gate

Hot Dog Happy Hour: $1 hot dogs from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm! Come early to enjoy a $1 hot dog at Trustmark Park

Probable Pitchers: Freddy Tarnok vs. Carson Spiers

Wednesday, April 20 | vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 11:05 am

School Day Matinee: School kids from the area will come and attend a day game at Trustmark Park! To book your class or school, you can still call 888-BRAVES4!

First Responders Wednesday: First responders receive free field or general admission tickets with a valid ID presented by AMR!

Join US 4 A Jackson: For $20, fans will receive a pack of four field-level tickets with four soda vouchers! For $40, fans can get the same pack at the diamond level!

Probable Pitchers: AJ Puckett vs. Eduardo Salazar

Thursday, April 21 | vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 6:35 pm

Truckworx Thirsty Thursday: 16 oz beers and fountain drinks are just $2!

Free Military Tickets: All active or retired military will receive free field level or general admission tickets with valid ID. We appreciate our military and would love all those that have served to join us at Trustmark Park!

Free Live Trivia: The Farm Bureau Grill and outdoor patio hosts free live trivia with corn hole on the plaza.

Probable Pitchers: Darius Vines vs. Sam McWilliams

Friday, April 22 | vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 6:35 pm

Championship Seat Cushion Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a 2021 Double-A South Championship Cushion presented by Farm Bureau!

Fist Bump Friday: Get your complimentary first bump from one of our staff members!

Get your complimentary first bump from one of our staff members! Trustmark $10K Dash for Cash: 10 lucky fans will get a chance to race out into the outfield and grab as much cash as possible in one minute!

10 lucky fans will get a chance to race out into the outfield and grab as much cash as possible in one minute! Kids Run the Bases: Kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros after the game!

Kids get a chance to run the bases like the pros after the game! Probable Pitchers: Jared Shuster vs. Brandon Williamson

Saturday, April 23 | vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 6:05 pm

Post-Game Fireworks: Stay after the game for a fantastic Elvis-themed fireworks show

Probable Pitchers: Alan Rangel vs. Connor Curlis

Sunday, April 24 | vs. Chattanooga Lookouts | 2:05 pm