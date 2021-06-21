M-Braves face Tennessee Smokies this week at Trustmark Park

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) will face the Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park in Pearl during their homestand this week. The M-Braves have won five straight games and are one game out of first place.

Below is the schedule for the week:

Tuesday, June 22 vs. Tennessee | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Bark in the Park – Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game. Waiver – All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Wednesday, June 23 vs. Tennessee | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

First Responders Day – All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive free admission each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office.

Join Us 4 a Jackson – Every Wednesday, “Join Us 4 A Jackson” and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks. Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

Wine Wednesday – Every M-Braves Wednesday game is a Wine Wednesday featuring a local Sommelier along with Wine Tasting, Wine Trivia, and great prizes. The Wine Tasting will take place in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio from 6:00 pm – 7:00 pm, and there is no additional charge for admission along with your game ticket.

Thursday, June 24 vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday – Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Ole Miss Night – Wear your Ole Miss attire and receive $5 admission at the Trustmark Park box office.

Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill – Check out the coolest spot in Trustmark Park and from 6-7, enjoy trivia from Central MS Trivia. Get your seat for you and your team. Trivia is 100% FREE to play; all you have to do is purchase any ticket.

Friday, June 25 vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Freddie Freeman Replica Jersey Giveaway – The first 1,500 fans on Friday will receive a replica jersey of former Mississippi Braves’ first baseman and 2020 NL MVP, Freddie Freeman, presented by Morgan & Morgan.

Kids Run The Bases – Kids, 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park, presented by Game on Wheels.

Trustmark’s $10,000 Dash For Cash – After each Friday home game, fans can register for the chance to snag cold hard cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 1:00 to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield.

Saturday, June 26 vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:05 pm | Gates Open at 5:00 pm

Post-Game Fireworks – Celebrate Independence Day early on Saturday with a Patriotic Themed Post-Game Fireworks Show.

Sunday, June 27 vs. Tennessee Smokies | 2:05 pm | Gates Open at 1:00 pm

Sunday Family Funday – Enjoy matinee baseball every Sunday at Trustmark Park and take advantage of fun activities for the entire family. Kids 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game, presented by Game on Wheels.

Live Petting Zoo – Kid-friendly animals will be at Trustmark Park on Sunday

Tickets may be purchased online or by calling 888-BRAVES4. Fans can also stop by the Trustmark Park box office Monday through Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., in order to buy tickets.