PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 2-1 against the Montgomery Biscuits on Friday, June 24 at Riverwalk Stadium.

Down 1-0 in the ninth, Justin Dean walked, then stole a base to get into scoring position. Yariel Gonzalez deposited a two-out, two-strike double into the right field corner to score Justin Dean and tie the game 1-1.

In the bottom of the ninth, Roberto Alvarez grounded a ball to Gonzalez at short. He tried to get the winning run at home plate, but threw side as Kameron Misner scored and the Biscuits walked off 2-1.

The M-Braves had a chance to tie the game in the eighth with Gonzalez in scoring position, but he was thrown out at the plate after a base hit by Andrew Moritz.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday, June 25 at Riverwalk Stadium.