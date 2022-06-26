MONTGOMERY, AL (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (29-40) dropped the series finale 4-1 to the Montgomery Biscuits (28-34) on Sunday afternoon at Riverwalk Stadium. The day marked the end of the first half of the season in the Southern League.

The Rocket City Trash Pandas won the first half North Division title, and the Pensacola Blue Wahoos won the first half South Division title, earning both spots in the Southern League postseason.

The M-Braves start a six-game road series against the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday. The M-Braves return home for a six-game home series starting on July 4th against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.

The July 4th game features a post-game fireworks extravaganza. Fans can purchase tickets online.