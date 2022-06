MONTGOMERY, AL (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (29-39) fell 6-5 to the Montgomery Biscuits (27-34) on Saturday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The series finale is on Sunday at Riverwalk Stadium.

RHP Tanner Gordon (4-3, 7.07) makes the start for Mississippi in what will be a bullpen day for Montgomery.

The first pitch is at 3:33 p.m. CT, with coverage starting at 3:18 p.m. CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.