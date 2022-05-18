PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) came up short in a 6-5 loss to the Biloxi Shuckers (17-17) on Monday, May 17 at Trustmark Park.

Five different M-Braves finished with multi-hit nights in a 13-hit performance. Biloxi carried a hot lineup into Trustmark Park, tabbing three runs in the opening frame to chase LHP Jared Shuster out of the game. The Shuckers scored another three runs in the second inning off LHP Hayden Deal.

The second game of the home series is on Tuesday, May 18 at Trustmark Park. RHP Alan Rangel makes the start for Mississippi against RHP Justin Bullock for Biloxi. The first pitch is at 6:20 p.m.

Tickets can be purchased tickets here.