PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 4-3 against against the Birmingham Barons at Trustmark Park on Saturday, June 18.

The Barons took the series with the win. The clubs combined to go 6-for-39 with runners in scoring position.

Neither team scored in the first four innings. In the fifth, Evan Skoug homered off the foul pole in right field to make it 1-0 Barons. Birmingham added another in the sixth to lead 2-0.

In the seventh, Jalen Miller lined a two-run single into left field to tie the game 2-2.

Neither team scored again for the next four innings.

In the 12th, Birmingham scored a pair of runs to lead 4-2. In the bottom of the inning, CJ Alexander grounded an RBI single through to center field to pull it to 4-3. He was left stranded as Drew Lugbauer struck out to end the game.

The series finale is on Sunday, June 19 at Trustmark Park. Purchase tickets here.