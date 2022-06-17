PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Yariel Gonzalez clubbed a three-run double in the fifth and Justin Dean picked up three hits but the Birmingham Barons (25-35) scored five runs in the sixth to win 6-5 over the Mississippi Braves (26-34) on Thursday night at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves lost their sixth game in a row, continuing their longest losing streak of the season.

The fourth game of the series is on Friday at Trustmark Park. RHP Alan Rangel (2-2, 4.82) makes the start for Mississippi against RHP Jason Bilous (3-5, 6.18) for Birmingham.

The first pitch is at 6:35 pm CT, with coverage starting at 6:20 pm CT on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.