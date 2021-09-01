M-Braves game against Biloxi Shuckers postponed

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves game against the Biloxi Shuckers at MGM Park was postponed on Wednesday due to unplayable grounds at MGM Park. The game will be made up as part of a to-be-determined doubleheader later in the series.

The series opener is now scheduled for Thursday night at MGM Park, with the first pitch scheduled for 6:35 pm. The M-Braves will be playing their first game in nine days (8/24 vs. Pensacola), while Biloxi will play their first game in five days (8/27 vs. Rocket City).

The M-Braves lead Montgomery by 5.5 games and Birmingham by 6.0 games with 17 to play for a postseason spot in the overall Double-A South standings. The magic number is 16.

The Mississippi Braves will host their final homestand, September 7-12, against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park.