MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WJTV) – Drew Lugbauer went 3-for-4 with a double and fifth home run of the season, and the Mississippi Braves opened their road trip with a 6-3 victory over the Biscuits at Riverwalk Stadium.

Game two of the six-game series is on Wednesday night at Riverwalk Stadium. RHP Darius Vines (1-1, 2.51) makes the start for Mississippi against RHP Taj Bradley (1-0, 1.29) for Montgomery. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park May 3-8 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Fans can purchase tickets by visiting mississippibraves.com or by calling 888-BRAVES4.