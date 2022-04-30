PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) beat the Montgomery Biscuits 9-4 at Riverwalk Stadium on Friday, April 29.

Yariel Gonzalez broke the scoreless tie with a solo shot to the left field to make it 1-0 M-Braves. Tied 1-1, Hendrik Clementina sent a 419-foot solo bomb to left field to retake the lead 2-1.

Riley Delgado smashed a two-run homer to left to extend the M-Braves lead 4-1 in the seventh.

The Biscuits scored two runs in the eighth to to make it 4-3. Then, the M-Braves pulled away with five runs in the ninth. The five-run inning sealed the 9-4 win.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park from May 3 to 8 to play against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Purchase tickets here.