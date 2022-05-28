PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) outfielder Michael Harris II was promoted directly to the Atlanta Braves on Saturday, May 28.

The 21-year-old makes the 22nd M-Braves player to be promoted to Atlanta and 156 overall to make his Major League Baseball (MLB) debut.

Harris II played in all 43 M-Braves games this season, reaching base safely in 41 of 43 games. The Dekalb, Georgia native had a minor-league best 31-game on-base streak to start this season snapped on May 14 in Chattanooga.

In 43 games, he hit .305 with 16 doubles, two triples, five home runs, 33 RBI and 11 stolen bases. He registered a .878 OPS from the leadoff spot.

Harris II joined an elite by being promoted directly to Atlanta from Mississippi. The list includes Brian McCann, Jeff Francoeur, Jarrod Saltalamacchia, Dansby Swanson and Max Fried.

The M-Braves outfielder will join another M-Braves alum, Ronald Acuña Jr. Acuña Jr., who played in 57 M-Braves games during the 2017 season.