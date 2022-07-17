JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) honored the Tougaloo Nine in their game against the Rocket City Trash Pandas on Saturday, July 16.

The civil rights icons were honored on the field through the form of honorary uniforms the M-Braves wore. The names on the back of the jerseys each represent a different member of the Tougaloo Nine.

Tougaloo graduates at the game were honored to see the icons honored and happy to see HBCUs being represented.

“The Tougaloo Nine paved the way for a lot of people in the Civil Rights Movement. Just to be a part of the history as an alum and as an employee of Tougaloo College, it means so much that they’re getting recognized. HBCUs have done a lot of things for a lot of great people. I think that if we continue to just push HBCUs, then more people will know about HBCUs and all the great things they’re doing,” said Tougaloo graduate, Eric Pilcher.

The Tougaloo Nine and the sit-ins they held at segregated institutions throughout Jackson were some of the first civil rights victories in Mississippi.