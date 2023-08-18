PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will host the fourth annual Gold Glove event to recognize local children who are fighting cancer.

In partnership with Gold Glove Charities of Kansas City, the Mississippi Braves give local kids a chance to become buddies with players and coaches.

The players will sport jerseys with the kids’ names engraved during pre-game festivities. One lucky child will also have an opportunity to run the bases at the end of the fourth inning.

Braves General Manager Pete Laven said the event is special to everyone involved.

“Yeah, we’re excited about our event tomorrow night, Saturday night. It’s our fourth annual Gold Glove Charities event where we celebrate local kiddos that are battling cancer as they buddy up with our M-Braves players. Real special night,” said Laven.

The ceremonial first pitch is slated for 5:52 p.m. on Saturday at Trustmark Park in Pearl.