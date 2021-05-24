M-Braves host Montgomery Biscuits during homestand

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will host the Montgomery Biscuits Tuesday through Sunday at Trustmark Park. The homestand will be capped by back-to-back 6:05 p.m. fireworks shows on Saturday and Sunday and cap giveaways on Friday and Saturday.

Tuesday, May 25 vs. Montgomery | 6:35 p.m. | Gates Open at 5:30 p.m.

Bark in the Park – The M-Braves host Bark in the Park for the first time in 2021, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (human must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver – All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Wednesday, May 26 vs. Montgomery | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

First Responders Day – All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office.

Join Us 4 a Jackson – Every Wednesday, “Join Us 4 A Jackson” and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

Thursday, May 27 vs. Mongtomery | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday – Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill – Check out the coolest spot in Trustmark Park and from 6-7, enjoy trivia from Central MS Trivia. Get your seat for you and your team. Trivia is 100% FREE to play; all you have to do is purchase any ticket.

Friday, May 28 vs. Montgomery | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Jackson Generals Throwback Night – The M-Braves will wear throwback Jackson (MS) Generals jerseys to salute the club that played at Smith-Wills Stadium from 1991-1999. The club won two Texas League Championships. Ian Anderson and Jeremy Walker combined for a no-hitter on Generals Throwback Night in 2019, on June 28.

Generals Cap Giveaway – The first 1,000 fans will receive a replica Jackson Generals cap.

Kids Run The Bases – Kids, 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park.

Trustmark’s $10,000 Dash For Cash – After each Friday home game, fans can register for the chance to snag cold hard cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 1:00 to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield.

Saturday, May 29 | 6:05 pm vs. Montgomery | Gates Open at 5:00 pm

Post-Game Fireworks – Start your Memorial Day weekend with the first of two Post-Game Fireworks Shows.

Patriotic M-Braves Camo Cap Giveaway – The first 1,000 fans will receive a Camo Mississippi Braves Patriotic cap.

Sunday, May 30 vs. Montgomery | 6:05 pm | Gates Open at 5:00 pm