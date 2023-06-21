PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will host Southern Miss Night at Trustmark Park on Thursday, June 22.

The night will include pregame festivities featuring baseball team members Nick Monistere, a product of Northwest Rankin High School, Dustin Dickerson from Laurel, MS, plus head coach Scott Berry and basketball head coach Jay Ladner.

The Golden Eagles baseball team reached its second-straight super regional, its seven-straight NCAA Tournament, and 19th overall in 2023.

Berry guided the Golden Eagles for the last 14 seasons and has been a part of the program for 23 years, joining the staff as an assistant coach under Coach Corky Palmer for the 2001 campaign. The Missouri native has led the Golden Eagles to five regular season conference crowns, four league tournament titles, and eight NCAA Tournament berths, including two regional hosting and one super regional hosting opportunities. Berry retired at the end of the season.

Ladner was named the Joe Gottfried Sun Belt Coach of the Year after producing one of the best turnaround stories in NCAA Division I basketball history. Ladner’s Golden Eagles have racked up 25 wins after finishing with seven a season ago. The 18-win swing is two shy of tying the record for the best turnaround in NCAA history that Iowa State set during the 2021-22 season.

All Southern Miss fans on Thursday wearing Golden Eagle gear to the Trustmark Park box office will get a $5 ticket. The game will start at 6:35 p.m.