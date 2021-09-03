M-Braves, Humana partner for canned food drive in September

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves will partner with Humana to host a canned food drive, which will benefit the VA Food Pantry.

The food drive will be held from Monday, September 6 through Friday, September 10 at Trustmark Park in Pearl.

Any fan that donates 2-or-more canned goods at the Trustmark Park Box Office between 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. will receive a $3 Field Level ticket for the September 11th game against the Montgomery Biscuits.

The Mississippi Braves will host their final homestand, September 7-12, against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park.