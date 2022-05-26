PENSACOLA, Fl. (WJTV)- The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) struggled offensively in a 10-2 loss to the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Blue Wahoos Stadium on Wednesday, May 25.

The loss ended a three-game win streak. The M-Braves came into the game tied for the league lead with 76 doubles, but the M-Braves finished with seven hits and two doubles. Eury Perez, Miami’s No. 6 prospect, made it difficult for M-Braves hitters with six shutout innings of three-hit ball.

Riley Delgado singled through the hole at second base in the fifth to make it an 11-game hitting streak, the longest active streak in the Southern League. He picked up another hit in the ninth for his 10th multi-hit performance. Along with a nice diving catch in right field in, Jacob Pearson doubled to start the eighth.

The third game of the road series is on Thursday, May 26 at Blue Wahoos Stadium. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. with coverage starting at 6:20 p.m. on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.