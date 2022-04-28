PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Montgomery Biscuits beat the Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) 10-9 on Wednesday, April 27 at Riverwalk Stadium.

M-Braves made four home runs. Michael Harris II led the game with a 111.0 mile per hour exit velocity double off the right field wall. Luke Waddell scored Harris with a double down the third base line. Waddell then scored on a wild pitch to make it 2-0.

Jacob Pearson led off the second inning with a double. Harris II brought in Pearson with an RBI groundout. Waddell smoked a ball up the middle to score Logan Brown and Riley Delgado to extend the lead to 5-1.

Harris II skied a solo home run to the right in the fourth to make it 6-1. Darius Vines left the game in the fourth. The Biscuits rallied in the fourth and scored six runs off five hits, including a two-run homer from Brett Wisely, to retake the lead 7-6.

Jalen Miller made his first home run of the season to even the game again at 7-7. Yariel Gonzalez and Drew Lugbauer hit back-to-back solo home runs to give the M-braves a 9-7 lead. Evan Edwards hit a two-run single, and Jordan Qsar struck an RBI triple to give the Biscuits the lead 10-9.

Game three of the six-game series will be held at Riverwalk Stadium on Thursday. The M-braves return to Trustmark Park o from May 3 to May 8 to play against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. Purchase tickets here.