PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 11-2 against the Birmingham Barons on Wednesday, June 15 at Trustmark Park.

The M-Braves dropped their fifth straight game and 11 of the last 14. The M-Braves relief staff came into the game with a 4.08 ERA, leading the Southern League and fifth in minor league baseball.

AJ Puckett struck out six in 2 1/3 innings, allowing a run on two hits and two walks. The right-hander struck out the side in a 1-2-3 fourth. In the second inning, the Barons used an 11-hit second inning to score 10 runs and jump out in front 10-0. Birmingham picked up 10 straight hits during the inning.

Mississippi scored two runs in the fourth, with CJ Alexander scoring on a double play and another run scoring on an RBI single from Yariel Gonzalez to make it 10-2.

The Barons tacked on another run in the seventh to win 11-2.

The third game of the series will be on Thursday, June 16 at Trustmark Park. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m., with coverage starting at 6:20 p.m. on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.