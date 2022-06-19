PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 2-0 against the Birmingham Barons at Trustmark Park on Sunday, June 19.

Neither team scored in the first seven innings. In the eighth, the Barons scored two runs on three hits to take a 2-0 lead.

The M-Braves went down in order in the ninth to end the game at 2-0.

The M-Braves will play a six-game road series against the Montgomery Biscuits from June 21 to 26. The series starts a 12-game road trip with the second series at the Biloxi Shuckers from June 28 to July 3.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park on July 4 for a 12-game homestand against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the Rocket City Trash Pandas. Click here to purchase tickets.