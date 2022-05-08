PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 3-1 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park on Saturday, May 7.

Pensacola scored to lead 1-0 in the first frame. Luke Waddell knocked in Michael Harris II to tie the game at 1-1

The M-Braves missed some chances in the later innings, going 1-for-9 with runners in scoring position and leaving six runners on base.

Pensacola brought across two runs in the sixth in what ultimately decided the 3-1 game.

The M-Braves will play again at Trustmark Park on Sunday, May 8.