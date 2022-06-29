BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves dropped the second half opener 3-2 to the Biloxi Shuckers on Tuesday night at MGM Park.

Jared Shuster struck out seven in his first three innings. He allowed one run off four hits and two walks. The M-Braves scored in the opening frame. After back-to-back base hits from Cody Milligan and Justin Dean, the two pulled off a double steal as Milligan stole home and Dean stole second to make it 1-0.

In the second, Andrew Moritz led off the inning with a base hit and advanced to second on an error. Yariel Gonzalez scored Moritz with a line drive to right field to extend the lead to 2-0.

After Shuster’s exit in the sixth, the Shuckers scored a run on a groundout and an error to make it 2-1 through six innings. Biloxi took their first lead in the seventh, 3-2, with two runs on four hits.

The M-Braves came up just short in the ninth. Gonzalez banged a one-out double off the wall in right center to put the tying run in scoring position, but Milligan’s strikeout left the baserunner at third in the ninth.

The second game of the series is on Wednesday, June 29 at MGM Park. The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m., with coverage starting at 6:20 p.m. on 103.9 WYAB, TuneIn Radio, First Pitch App, and MiLB.tv.