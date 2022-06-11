PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 3-2 against the Rocket City Trash Pandas at Toyota Field on Friday, June 10. The series is even at two games apiece with two games to go.

Rocket City scored the first run of the game on a sacrifice fly to take a 1-0 lead in the first.

Down 2-0 in the fifth, CJ Alexander hit a solo home run to straightaway center to make it 2-1.

The M-Braves trailed 3-1 heading into the ninth. Justin Dean drove a single to left field to lead off the inning. After back-to-back strikeouts, Alexander lined a base hit to right field to score Dean and make it 3-2. However, Aaron Whitefield threw out Alexander as he tried to stretch for second base to end the game.

The fifth game of the series is on Saturday at Toyota Field.