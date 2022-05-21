PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 4-3 against the Biloxi Shuckers at Trustmark Park on Friday, May 20.

In the fourth inning, Michael Harris II smashed a double into the corner in right field. Drew Lugbauer lined a double down the right field line to bring in Harris II for the first run of the game.

Tied 1-1, Yariel Gonzalez hammered a two-run homer to the Farm Bureau Grill in right field for the second straight game to retake the lead 3-1.

Biloxi scored the final three runs of the game to win 4-3.

The fifth game of the home series is on Wednesday at Trustmark Park. Click here to purchase tickets.