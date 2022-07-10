PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 4-3 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos on Sunday, July 10 at Trustmark Park.

RHP Alan Rangel worked around a base hit in the first, a bases loaded jam in the second and runners on the corners in the third. The Blue Wahoos finally got to him in the fourth, bringing in four runs, three earned, off three hits and an error to jump ahead 4-0.

The M-Braves offense stayed quiet until the seventh. Yariel Gonzalez, Logan Brown and Cody Milligan each singled to bring in a run. With Justin Dean at the plate, back-to-back wild pitches from RHP Zach Leban allowed Brown and Milligan to score to cut the lead to 4-3.

In the ninth, Milligan reached on a single but was left on first base. RHP Colton Hock struck out Dean to end the game.

The M-Braves start a six-game home series on Tuesday against the Rocket City Trash Pandas from July 12 to 17. Purchase tickets here.