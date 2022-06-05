PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 6-3 against the Montgomery Biscuits on Saturday, June 4 at Trustmark Park.

The Biscuits scored five runs in the third and led 6-0 at the end of three innings.

The M-Braves scored all three runs in the fourth. Drew Lugbauer led off the inning with a blast to the top of the Farm Bureau Grill in right field. Then, CJ Alexander doubled. Riley Delgado scored Alexander with a triple to the corner of right field, and Logan Brown’s sacrifice fly brought in Delgado to make it 6-3.

