PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 6-4 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park on Friday, May 6.

The M-Braves took their first lead of the game at 2-1 when Hendrik Clementina lined a single into center field to bring in Drew Lugbauer.

Pensacola tied the game at 2-2 with a run in the seventh. The Blue Wahoos scored four runs in the 11th to lead 6-2.

Michael Harris II smashed a 391-foot two-run homer over the left field bullpen to make it 6-4. The M-Braves brought the tying run to the plate but ultimately fell short in the 11th.

The M-Braves will play again on Saturday, May 7 at Trustmark Park. Click here to purchase tickets.