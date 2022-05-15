PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 7-2 against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field on Sunday, May 15.

Jalen Miller had a solo home run to left field on his first at-bat of the game. As designated hitter, Miller brought in another run with a walk in the second.

Chattanooga scored three runs in the third followed by another four runs in the fourth. The seven runs came off six hits and two errors.

The M-Braves dropped the final two games of the series and settled for a 3-3 split with the Lookouts. The M-Braves have split each of the last two series.

The M-Braves will return to Trustmark Park from May 17 to 22 to play against the Biloxi Shuckers. Purchase tickets here.