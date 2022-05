PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 7-3 against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field on Saturday, May 14.

Jalen Miller put the M-Braves on the board with a two-run double to make it 7-2 in the eighth. Miller then scored on a wild pitch to cut the lead 7-3.

The Lookouts homered three times and scored runs in four separate innings in the 7-3 win.

The M-Braves will play against the Chattanooga Lookouts at AT&T Field again on Saturday.