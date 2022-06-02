PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 7-5 against the Montgomery Biscuits at Trustmark Park on Wednesday, June 1.

After falling behind 6-0, C.J. Alexander hit a solo homer to the grass berm under the scoreboard in left center field to make it 6-1.

Drew Lugbauer hit a solo shot past the left-field bullpen and into the parking lot to pull within four at 6-2.

Yariel Gonzalez hit a solo moonshot to right field to make it 6-3. Alexander, Lugbauer and Hendrik Clementina each hit back-to-back-to-back doubles to score two runs and pull it to 6-5.

Montgomery picked up an insurance run to lead 7-5 into the ninth.

The third game of the road series is on Thursday, June 2 at Trustmark Park. Purchase tickets here.