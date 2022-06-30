PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 7-6 against the Biloxi Shuckers on Wednesday, June 29 at MGM Park.

The M-Braves scored in the opening frame. CJ Alexander hit a two-run homer to right field to give the M-Braves a 2-0 lead.

The Shuckers scored three runs in the first to retake the lead 3-2.

Hendrik Clementina hit a solo homer over the state sign in left field to give the M-Braves a 4-3 lead in the fourth.

In the sixth, Biloxi brought across two runs to lead 5-4.

The Shuckers stayed in front until the ninth. After a leadoff single by Drew Lugbauer, infielder Yariel Gonzalez hit a two-run homer to right field to give the M-Braves a 6-5 lead.

In the bottom of the inning, Jackson Reetz stunned the M-Braves with a two-run home run to walk off the Shuckers 7-6.

The third game of the series is on Thursday, June 30 at MGM Park.