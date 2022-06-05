PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 8-1 against the Montgomery Biscuits on Sunday, June 5 at Trustmark Park.

C.J. Alexander homered to start the scoring in the second inning. The third baseman smashed a ball over the high right field wall and into the Farm Bureau Grill.

RHP Alan Rangel pitched four innings in his 10th start of the season. The right-hander gave up one run off two hits and three walks with nine strikeouts.

Montgomery scored the final eight runs of the game to win 8-1 and take five of six games in the series.

The M-Braves will get a day off before a six-game road series against Rocket City from June 7 to June 12. The club will return home from June 14 to June 19 for a six-game homestand against the Birmingham Barons. Purchase tickets here.