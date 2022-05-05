PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 8-3 against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos at Trustmark Park on Wednesday, May 4.

Pensacola jumped out to an early lead in the first. The Blue Wahoos scored five runs off six hits to take a 5-0 lead against RHP Tanner Gordon. Pensacola scored another three runs in the second to take a 8-0 lead.

Drew Lugbauer led off the second inning with a ground rule double to left center field. Logan Brown scored Lugbauer with an RBI single on a chopper into right field.

The M-Braves scored their third straight run in the third inning when Luke Waddell scored Michael Harries II with a line drive single to right field.

The third of the six-game series will be held on Thursday, May 5 at Trustmark Park. Purchase tickets here.