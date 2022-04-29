PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves (M-Braves) lost 5-0 to the Montgomery Biscuits on Thursday, April 28 at Riverwalk Stadium. The game was the shortest in club history at one hour and 48 minutes.

Michael Harris II lined the first pitch of the game into center field for a base hit. The M-Braves got the leadoff hitter on-base in the first five innings, but went 0-for-8 with runners in scoring position and grounded into four double plays. Hendrik Clementina highlighted the lineup, going 2-for-3 with a triple.

The game was scoreless throughout the first six innings. Montgomery exploded late with a two-run homer from Evan Edwards and a three-run homer from Curtis mead.

The M-Braves return to Trustmark Park from May3-8 to play against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos.