PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Michael Harris II began his Tuesday receiving his 2021 Rawlings Gold Glove award and ended it with a two-run go-ahead double in the bottom of the sixth inning to give the Mississippi Braves a 5-3 win over the Chattanooga Lookouts at Trustmark Park on Tuesday night.

With Harris II extending his hitting streak, he is now the lone Southern League player to open the season by hitting in the first ten games and just one of three in minor league baseball.

The M-Braves and Lookouts have a quick turnaround for game two of the series with an 11:05 a.m. school day matinee on Wednesday morning at Trustmark Park. RHP AJ Puckett (0-1, 7.20) will face off against RHP Edwardo Salazar (0-1, 7.20) for Chattanooga.

