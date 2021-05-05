M-Braves open new bar for 2021 season

PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Braves announced new food and beverage options at Trustmark Park for the 2021 season.

New 360-Degree Full-Service Bar:

The Farm Bureau Grill, located behind the right-field wall at Trustmark Park, is now equipped with a brand new full-service 360-degree bar.

New Beer & Spirits:

The lineup for the 2021 season highlights several great Budweiser products, including a full line of Bud Light Seltzer flavors. Also new to the beer roster are Wicked Weed, Yuengling Flight, Golden Road Mango Cart, Southern Prohibition Crowd Control, and Elysian Space Dust. The M-Braves also partnered with The Pinot Project to carry their pinot grigio, pinot noir, and rose France.

New Concessions:

The M-Braves culinary staff announced the addition of “Hammer’s Grill,” a salute to Hall-of-Famer and Atlanta Braves legend Hank Aaron. There you can try the ew “Churgers” and “Chompers.” The “Churger” includes a beef patty and grilled chicken breast and pepper jack cheese. The “Chomper” consists of a beef patty, sliced bologna, pepper jack cheese, and coleslaw. You can also get just a plain ol’ fried bologna sandwich.

The Southern Comfort/Hickory Stand located on the first base concourse is the home of all your fried food needs, such as fried okra, fried pickles, catfish basket served with jalapeno hushpuppies.

Fans will want to venture behind home plate and try the new “Frenchy’s Fried Tater Bar,” a salute to former M-Brave Jeff Francoeur, featuring French fries, tater tots, and waffle fries offered with any topping your heart desires.

Kayem, All-Beef Hot Dogs will be served at Trustmark Park and are made with premium cuts of beef. Hearty, bold, and flavorful is the best way to describe a Kayem Beef Hot Dog, also served at Fenway Park in Boston.

The Nacho Moma’s Stand down the first base line will now offer walking tacos, a delicious mix of chicken or beef, and all the fixin’s featured inside a Top N’ Go bag of iconic Frito-Lay favorites, including Fritos and Doritos. Just grab a fork and go.