PEARL, Miss. (WJTV) – Grab your tickets now for the Mississippi Braves’ (M-Braves) opening series against the Biloxi Shuckers this weekend because $1 from every ticket sold will be donated to tornado relief efforts.

The donations will be made from both online and box office tickets. The Atlanta Braves Foundation will also match the M-Braves donation.

The M-Braves are partnering with the Red Cross to ensure the funds will be used where needed most after the March 24 tornado that ripped through the Mississippi Delta.

Rolling Fork tornado victims will be honored during the Opening Night pregame festivities.

The first pitch is at 6:35 p.m. on Friday, April 7 at Trustmark Park. Purchase tickets now on the M-Braves website or at the box office.